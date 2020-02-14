Mississippi State offers George County football/baseball standout M.J. Daniels

In his age 23 - season.

- - on mc-kinnley jackson's nationa- signing day ceremony... - he said m-j daniels would be- next in the division i line, to- come out of george county... an- he's not wrong.

- today... daniels received an- offer from mississippi- state... bringing his d-1 - total... up to six.

- a rising senior standout in bot- football and baseball...- daniels is already committed to- ole miss... but is still- getting of plenty of attention- from the likes of - south alabama... southern - miss... memphis... and texas- a&m.- daniels is listed as a- three-star recruit... according- to 24-7