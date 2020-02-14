City Council votes on disorderly home ordinance

A disorderly house ordinance got approval tuesday night by fort wayne city council.this ordinance will help neighbors keep the peace from any loud disturbances and illegal activity.two weeks ago, after nearly two hours of discussion, the group decided to wait to vote on the ordinance.

Three amendments came during that session, and four more were approved tuesday evening.the final vote was 8 to 1 to move forward.

When enforced, a person could see up to a two hundred dollar fine and a citation from police.

Paddock says city council plans to review the ordinance in a year