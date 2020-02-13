Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg's Apology

Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg's Apology On Thursday, Snoop apologized for disrespecting King in a video after she questioned Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant's 2003 sexual abuse allegations shortly after his death.

Snoop Dogg, via Instagram King released a statement accepting his apology.

Gayle King, via 'The Associated Press' Gayle King, via 'The Associated Press' Gayle King, via 'The Associated Press'