Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg's Apology

Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg's Apology

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg's Apology

Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg's Apology

Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg's Apology On Thursday, Snoop apologized for disrespecting King in a video after she questioned Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant's 2003 sexual abuse allegations shortly after his death.

Snoop Dogg, via Instagram King released a statement accepting his apology.

Gayle King, via 'The Associated Press' Gayle King, via 'The Associated Press' Gayle King, via 'The Associated Press'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Gayle King accepts Snoop Dogg’s apology for rant over Kobe

NEW YORK (AP) — Gayle King says she accepts Snoop Dogg’s apology, and the CBS anchor says she’s...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Billboard.comWorldNewsFOXNews.comAceShowbizIndependent


Watch: 50 Cent Keeps It 100 On POWER’s Naturi Naughton, Floyd Mayweather, French Montana + Snoop Dogg’s Gayle King Apology

Watch: 50 Cent Keeps It 100 On POWER’s Naturi Naughton, Floyd Mayweather, French Montana + Snoop Dogg’s Gayle King ApologyNew York rapper 50 Cent really doesn’t hold back. The hip-hop veteran recently sat down with Big...
SOHH - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

krc062

@krc062 RT @NBCNews: Gayle King accepts Snoop Dogg's apology for attack over Kobe Bryant question, saying she understands "the raw emotions caused… 10 seconds ago

CWChancellorWMC

Cristal Chancellor Gayle King accepts Snoop Dogg's apology for rant over Kobe https://t.co/kEDsq0WQRY 7 minutes ago

Primetweets_PT

Primetweets Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg’s Apology After Verbal Attack Over Kobe Bryant https://t.co/JFubftekDm https://t.co/pqEY2zIG0V 8 minutes ago

thejasminebrand

theJasmineBRAND.com Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg’s Apology: I Understand The Raw Emotions Caused By This Tragic Loss… https://t.co/rfQlmWerU4 10 minutes ago

TheRReport1

The R Report Magazine LLC🗞 Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg's Apology https://t.co/d3tfpPYSVH 12 minutes ago

EpicNewsWorld

EpicNews Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg’s Apology After Verbal Attack Over Kobe Bryant https://t.co/T2GpQS7rM0 https://t.co/VOxeBDtvL4 13 minutes ago

PCaperz

Phelonius Caperz RT @PaperChaserBlog: Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg's Apology (Video) https://t.co/rl6HzaJMSD https://t.co/ResWbtfszA 19 minutes ago

PaperChaserBlog

PaperChaserDotCom Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg's Apology (Video) https://t.co/rl6HzaJMSD https://t.co/ResWbtfszA 21 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gayle King accepts Snoop Dogg's apology following video outburst [Video]Gayle King accepts Snoop Dogg's apology following video outburst

Newswoman Gayle King has accepted Snoop Dogg's apology following his vicious rant about her interview with Kobe Bryant's friend Lisa Leslie.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:42Published

50 Cent Taunts Gayle King & Oprah Winfrey With Ridiculous Snoop Dogg Meme [Video]50 Cent Taunts Gayle King & Oprah Winfrey With Ridiculous Snoop Dogg Meme

50 Cent was one of the many who weighed in on Gayle King’s controversial interview with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie. During their conversation, King brought up Kobe Bryant’s 2003 sexual assault case..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.