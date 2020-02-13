Jim Carrey Is Dr. Ivo Robotnik

𝖇𝖚𝖙𝖙𝖊𝖗𝖘 RT @JennyENicholson: I can't wait for Netflix to drop the "Jim & Eggman" documentary where Jim Carrey details his method acting and the bel… 2 minutes ago

oz. "WAHEEY!" RT @ArionMiitoons: Spoiler alert: Jim Carrey Eggman/Robotnik is insanely fun to animate ( who'da thunk, right? )! One last preview of my… 2 minutes ago

BuzzFeed Arts & Entertainment RT @AM2DM: .@LeeMajdoub, who plays Dr. Robotnik's right-hand man in #SonicTheHedgehog, says it was "unbelievably amazing" to be yelled at b… 3 minutes ago

Hamid Munir RT @ymerej_yerfdog: Just finished seeing the Sonic movie and it was definitely good but it felt lacking? Jim Carrey as Robotnik was a damn… 8 minutes ago

Sʜᴀᴍᴇʟᴇss Gᴇʀᴀʟᴛ Sᴛᴀɴ. 🐺⚔️❤️ The #SonicMovie was great! :D Jim Carrey was a real joy to watch as Robotnik and Ben Schwartz is an amazing Sonic!… https://t.co/5qv7Afc0e0 11 minutes ago

Seanic the Hedgehog RT @TheLaguerto: Just watched "#SonicMovie", and it was great, it really was a movie made with passion that was almost stained by studio in… 13 minutes ago

Kaz Wolther RT @Fusanoshin: Happy Day! @KazWolther and I are going to watch the Sonic movie since I work tonight. Honestly, I want to see this movie be… 14 minutes ago