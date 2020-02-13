Medford Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger

Global  

Police arrested him on Tuesday following the alleged attack in the early hours of Sunday morning.
He's currently in jackson coutny jail.

Medford police say the victim is a 21-year-old woman.

Newswatch 12's leah thompson has been digging into the case today.

She joins us live to break down what happened.

Medford police say the assault happened early sunday morning.

The victim told police she had been drinking with friends in downtown medford saturday night.

Here's a timeline of what police say happened.

Her friends called her an uber take to her to another friends house in east medford.

When she didn't arrive- the friend tried calling her phone multiple times.

One time- the friend talked to salinas who claimed he couldn't find the house.

The friend had a relative of the victim ping her phone.

They tracked her to the uber drivers car two blocks from the house.

The woman was upset and crying.

The driver left the scene.

When the friends learned she'd been assaulted they called police.

Detectives say the driver was repeatedly locking her doors as he was sexually assaulting her.

Police found gonzalez-salinas at his house in medford yesterday.

Police say the victim's phone was recovered in his house.

He's facing multiple charges including kidnapping, rape and sexual abuse.

Medford police say he has one prior conviction for misdemeanor harassment.

It was not related to sexual assault.

Today- i spoke with a lyft driver.

Tonight at at 6-- i'll tell you what she says you can do if you feel uncomfortable during a ride.

Live in medford leah thompson newswatch 12.

.

Newswatch 12 has also reached out to the company.

You're seeing uber's statement on your screen right now.

It says "what has been described is awful and something no one should ever have to go through."

It goes on to say the company is cooperating with police.

Uber says the driver no longer has access to the uber app.

Newswatch 12 viewers were the first to find out about the sexual assault because of our push alerts.

You can activate the alerts in your newswatch 12 app to get the latest



