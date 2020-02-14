TYLER Floodgates 2.0

Brought you a couple of months ago on 44news, drivers ignoring floodgates.

Vanderburgh county home and business owners say the problem is continuing to happe?

And tonight theye looking for answers.

Tyler druin spent the day on the river, he joins us tonight with a story youl only see on 44news.

"the issues that has been long standing is the rubbish debris and trash that is dumped on waterworks road, and up through weinbach" it has been an on going issue for year?

Drivers ignoring floodgates?

To gain quicker access to ellis park or evansville?

Others dump junk of all kinds near the bottom?

Some even choose to leave behind their work boot?

Stan brown and his wife bought this river house in september 2019?

Tucked away behind the horse track?

Brown says after just five short months he's fed up and ready for change?

"i still think the camera ideal is the best, if we can mount cameras somewhere down waterworks road, maybe near the north end of weinbach we would have surveillance to keep people accountable" while the backside to ellis park near weinbach and 41 has become a breeding ground for tras?

At the opposite end of weinbach near interstate 69?

Sits a small business with hidden cameras?

Check out this exclusive video from t.j.

Trem, owner of salvage candy?

You can see a maroon chevy ?10 pull up?

The driver gets out?

And dumps this tv and recliner at the entrance of trem's busines?

"we're just trying to nip it in the butt, catch them on camera, once they get caught, they get a fine, and a court date to go deal with it" but thats not al?

Just days later in the middle of the night?

You can see these two young men in their black jeep liberty suv get out?

And waste around 12 minutes tossing boulder's out of their way?

The driver gets in his suv and tries drive over the rocks?

Only to get stuck?

Ultimately turning aroun?

Fleeing the scene?

Little did this guy know?

He was right in front of trem's hidden camera!

"you cant stop stupid people, you get these kids,they think they can just go around barricades and flood waters, putting themselves at risk, putting first responders at risk if trying to get them if need be" a message from law enforcement tonight, if you bypass these floodgates or you dump debris illegally, you will be prosecuted.

In vanderburgh county, tyler