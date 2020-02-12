Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Clay Water Concerns

Clay Water Concerns

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Clay Water Concerns

Clay Water Concerns

The search for higher ground carries over into Clay County.

People who live along Hwy 50 near the Tombigbee River Bridge evacuate after flood waters threaten to invade their homes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Clay Water Concerns

On the area.

Intro take vo in monitor the search for higher ground carries over into clay county.

People who live along hwy 50 near the tombigbee river bridge evacuate after flood waters threaten to invade their homes.

Our cash matlock talks with a couple who says they have to pack up their belongings almost every year.

He joins us live in the studio with more.

Retreat, rebuild, repeat... it's a never ending cycle for those in the river chase drive community.

Rising river water is a way of life... they know when to hold em, and when to fold em... or in this case, when to pack up and head for higher ground.

Todd sanders has lived in this house for more than thirty years.

He's no stranger to rising river water.

"we skied on highway 50 in the 70s."

He says flooding reached a record high during february of last year.

"it got four feet higher than what it is now, last year, so it went in the house... about 18 inches."

"the mud was everywhere in there.

So, then you had to go back and clean all that up after it was over with.

We're hoping and praying it don't come in this time."

That clean up came at a price... "probably 10 thousand dollars."

And that wasn't the only surprise.

"when we opened the door and went to cleaning everything out, there was a fish in the house."

Rhonda smith also lives here.

If things get worse, the couple says they have a plan of action.

Nat "this year, luckily we've gotten prepared a little better.

So, we've got the furniture up on blocks, the bed up on blocks, the refrigerator up on blocks.

Everything is on top of the bed, the couch, the tables..."

And no good plan is complete without the perfect get away car... nat "we're keeping our fingers cross that the water doesn't come back after the river crests, but if it comes in, we'll be misplaced for about a week or so."

Take vo in monitor the couple says they are currently staying in a hotel and checking on their house every



Recent related news from verified sources

Modified clay can remove herbicide from water

By creating neatly spaced slits in a clay mineral, scientists were able to filter water to remove a...
Science Daily - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnglinRepair

Anglin's Repair We expect to receive a lot of calls about deck concerns after all of this rain! Georgia red clay is very temperamen… https://t.co/MwI6BRFWrM 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Clay County residents use boats to escape heavily flooded roads [Video]Clay County residents use boats to escape heavily flooded roads

The flooded roads in Clay County have gotten so bad people are getting creative just to get in and out of their homes. Several people resorted to taking boats in and out of their homes to get through..

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.