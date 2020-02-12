Clay Water Concerns

On the area.

Retreat, rebuild, repeat... it's a never ending cycle for those in the river chase drive community.

Rising river water is a way of life... they know when to hold em, and when to fold em... or in this case, when to pack up and head for higher ground.

Todd sanders has lived in this house for more than thirty years.

He's no stranger to rising river water.

"we skied on highway 50 in the 70s."

He says flooding reached a record high during february of last year.

"it got four feet higher than what it is now, last year, so it went in the house... about 18 inches."

"the mud was everywhere in there.

So, then you had to go back and clean all that up after it was over with.

We're hoping and praying it don't come in this time."

That clean up came at a price... "probably 10 thousand dollars."

And that wasn't the only surprise.

"when we opened the door and went to cleaning everything out, there was a fish in the house."

Rhonda smith also lives here.

If things get worse, the couple says they have a plan of action.

Nat "this year, luckily we've gotten prepared a little better.

So, we've got the furniture up on blocks, the bed up on blocks, the refrigerator up on blocks.

Everything is on top of the bed, the couch, the tables..."

And no good plan is complete without the perfect get away car... nat "we're keeping our fingers cross that the water doesn't come back after the river crests, but if it comes in, we'll be misplaced for about a week or so."

