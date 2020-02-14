Soldier uses heart of tanks for proposal 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:23s - Published Soldier uses heart of tanks for proposal A Russian lieutenant organised tank crews to surprise his girlfriend with a large heart formation for his marriage proposal.

