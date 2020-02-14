Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Common and Chance the Rapper Head up 2020 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

Common and Chance the Rapper Head up 2020 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Common and Chance the Rapper Head up 2020 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

Common and Chance the Rapper Head up 2020 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

Common and Chance the Rapper Head up 2020 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2020 NBA All-Star weekend kicks off on Valentine's Day in the Windy City.

Celebrities from comedians to former NBA stars will face off for the annual celebrity game at the United Center in Chicago.

Rapper Common will lead Team Wilbon, coached by sports journalist and fellow Chicago native Michael Wilbon.

They will be joined by Bad Bunny, Famous Los, Hannibal Buress, Chelsea Gray and several others.

The away team will be coached by sports journalist Stephen A.

Smith and will be led by Chance the Rapper, one of Chi-town's favorite sons.

They'll be joined by Quavo, Marc Lasry, Katelyn Ohashi, A'ja Wilson and Chance's brother, Taylor Bennett.

The competition should be high, as many of the players have competed in previous years.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Watch: Migos’ Quavo Shares Epic Moment Blocking The Life Out Of Common During NBA All-Star Celebrity B-Ball Game

Watch: Migos’ Quavo Shares Epic Moment Blocking The Life Out Of Common During NBA All-Star Celebrity B-Ball GameAtlanta rapper Quavo doesn’t play around when it comes to balling. The hip-hop star went online...
SOHH - Published

Common named MVP, Team Wilbon wins All-Star Celebrity Game

CHICAGO (AP) — Rapper and actor Common had 10 points and four steals to earn Most Valuable Player...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MyPhoneDead

Scorpio Naker Chance the Rapper need to gone head and get that Common fade. LET. IT. GO. 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

No Time to Die with Daniel Craig - Official NBA All-Star Game Trailer [Video]No Time to Die with Daniel Craig - Official NBA All-Star Game Trailer

Check out the official NBA All-Star Game 2020 trailer for No Time to Die starring Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw and..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 00:30Published

Common And Chance the Rapper Team Up For NBA Show [Video]Common And Chance the Rapper Team Up For NBA Show

NBA stars will face off for the annual celebrity game at the United Center in Chicago.

Credit: Sports Wire     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.