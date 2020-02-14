Global  

Really Hoppin’ Place! Russian Cafe Lets You Have Fuzzy Fun With Rabbits On Valentine’s Day!

Really Hoppin’ Place! Russian Cafe Lets You Have Fuzzy Fun With Rabbits On Valentine’s Day!

Really Hoppin’ Place! Russian Cafe Lets You Have Fuzzy Fun With Rabbits On Valentine’s Day!

This looks like a real hoppin’ place!

A cafe in Russia is letting couples spend their Valentine’s Day petting rabbits!

Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
