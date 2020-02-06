Common and Chance the Rapper Head up 2020 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

Common and Chance the Rapper Head up 2020 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2020 NBA All-Star weekend kicks off on Valentine's Day in the Windy City.

Celebrities from comedians to former NBA stars will face off for the annual celebrity game at the United Center in Chicago.

Rapper Common will lead Team Wilbon, coached by sports journalist and fellow Chicago native Michael Wilbon.

They will be joined by Bad Bunny, Famous Los, Hannibal Buress, Chelsea Gray and several others.

The away team will be coached by sports journalist Stephen A.

Smith and will be led by Chance the Rapper, one of Chi-town's favorite sons.

They'll be joined by Quavo, Marc Lasry, Katelyn Ohashi, A'ja Wilson and Chance's brother, Taylor Bennett.

The competition should be high, as many of the players have competed in previous years.