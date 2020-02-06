Common and Chance the Rapper Head up 2020 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game
2020 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2020 NBA All-Star weekend kicks off on Valentine's Day in the Windy City.
Celebrities from comedians to former
NBA stars will face off for the annual celebrity
game at the United Center in Chicago.
Rapper Common will lead Team Wilbon, coached by sports
journalist and fellow Chicago native Michael Wilbon.
They will be joined by Bad Bunny,
Famous Los, Hannibal Buress,
Chelsea Gray and several others.
The away team will be coached by
sports journalist Stephen A.
Smith
and will be led by Chance the Rapper,
one of Chi-town's favorite sons.
They'll be joined by Quavo, Marc Lasry,
Katelyn Ohashi, A'ja Wilson and
Chance's brother, Taylor Bennett.
The competition should be high, as many
of the players have competed in previous years.