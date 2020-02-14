Global  

Violent scenes as youth climate protesters clash with police in central London

Violent scenes as youth climate protesters clash with police in central London

Violent scenes as youth climate protesters clash with police in central London

Young climate change protesters participating in the YouthStrike4Climate on Friday (February 14) in central London clashed with police.
Violent scenes as youth climate protesters clash with police in central London

Young climate change protesters participating in the YouthStrike4Climate on Friday (February 14) in central London clashed with police.

Footage shows violent scuffles at Westminster Bridge where officers are seen forcing young marchers off the road and onto the pavement, threatening one man with arrest.

Marchers gathered in Parliament Square, past the Home Office and onto Trafalgar Square, before temporarily blocking Westminster Bridge.




