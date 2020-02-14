Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Barack, Michelle Obama Post Valentine's Day Messages

Barack, Michelle Obama Post Valentine's Day Messages

Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Barack, Michelle Obama Post Valentine's Day MessagesThe Obamas tweeted Valentine's Day messages.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ndadauhuru123

etomi~the~spellcaster❤💛💚💙💜 @rychase01 Book deals of both Obamas and speaking engagement POST-presidency. Next? https://t.co/cuHoPfQXE1 2 days ago

kevinthebroker

Kevin Royer Post-presidential pads: After the White House, what comes next?: Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Miche… https://t.co/lSORibCF7L 2 days ago

alsonrealty

Alson Realty Post-presidential pads: After the White House, what comes next?: Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Miche… https://t.co/viDhhqflHo 2 days ago

RKhodadadian

Skyline Properties Post-presidential pads: After the White House, what comes next? https://t.co/pA34FC4gqb Former President Barack Ob… https://t.co/YwoF1KeCYS 2 days ago

Edu_Justice

Educational Justice Happy President's Day. It's only fitting that today's #BHM post be about Barack and Michelle Obama. The pair became… https://t.co/CK4o3Oj4eP 2 days ago

CadillacCTS2014

♉️ Rey ♉️ 6’1” Barack Obama's Valentine's Day 2020 Post To Michelle Will Have You Swooning #SmartNews https://t.co/e3POCT9fwR 2 days ago

allymcb47234539

ally mcbeal Barack, Michelle Obama post sweet Valentine’s Day tributes - New York Daily News #SmartNews https://t.co/nrCFrVrRyY 3 days ago

TeeMichelle57

TeeMichelle Barack Obama's Valentine's Day 2020 Post To Michelle Will Have You Swooning https://t.co/iNOktnZtWe #SmartNews 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Barack Obama Tweets About His 'Forever Dance Partner' Michelle Obama On Valentine's Day [Video]Barack Obama Tweets About His 'Forever Dance Partner' Michelle Obama On Valentine's Day

Barack Obama tweeted a Valentine's Day message.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:43Published

Michelle Obama Posts Sweet Valentine's Day Message For Husband And Daughters [Video]Michelle Obama Posts Sweet Valentine's Day Message For Husband And Daughters

Former First Lady Michelle Obama tweeted a sweet Valentine’s Day message to her husband and daughters.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.