Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan meet academics at Stanford University

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan meet academics at Stanford University The pair are creating a new charitable organisation after stepping back as senior members of the royal family, and as part of their long-term plans, the couple visited leading academics at Stanford University.

The couple indicated in January that they plan to start a new foundation, after opting to relocate to North America.

Their recent visit to Stanford was designed to help them establish how they can best use their resources and influence.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly set to axe 15 members of their UK staff.