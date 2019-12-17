Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated Valentine's early

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated Valentine's early

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated Valentine's early

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated Valentine's early

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated Valentine's early The pair were forced to celebrate the special occasion a little prematurely due to their respective work commitments.

The Hollywood star -told 'Extra': Chris also opened up about his gift ideas for Valentine's Day, admitting he knew there was one thing his wife definitely didn't want.

He said:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrated Valentine's Day Early - Here's Why!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger had to ring in their Valentine’s Day celebrations early!...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •ContactMusic



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Celebrity weddings in 2019 part 2! [Video]Celebrity weddings in 2019 part 2!

They were off to the chapel and they only went and got married! Yes we’re talking about some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities that stepped down the aisle this year.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Chris Pratt treated wife Katherine Schwarzenegger to birthday minibreak [Video]Chris Pratt treated wife Katherine Schwarzenegger to birthday minibreak

Chris Pratt celebrated his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's 30th birthday with a romantic trip to South Carolina.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.