Jim Hopper Is Alive in New 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Teaser The character, who is played by David Harbour, was thought to have died at the end of season three.

The trailer shows Hopper to be alive and well, but now he is a prisoner in a Russian jail.

'Stranger Things' creators, the Duffer brothers, confirmed Harbour's return in a statement.

Duffer brothers, via statement They also added that production for the fourth season has begun.

Duffer brothers, via statement A release date for the hit Netflix program's fourth season has not been revealed.

It is projected to premiere sometime next year or late 2020.