Now Screening: 'Sonic the Hedgehog', 'To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You', 'The Photograph' | THR News 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:19s - Published Now Screening: 'Sonic the Hedgehog', 'To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You', 'The Photograph' | THR News Here's what you can see in theaters or stream this weekend in THR’s Now Screening.