Report: DOJ Won't Pursue Charges Against Andrew McCabe

The Justice Department said Friday it will not pursue criminal charges against former FBI deputy...



Tweets about this Louie George RT @Jewel4Trump: 🛑#BREAKING 🛑The #DOJ will not pursue criminal charges against former #FBI Acting Director Andrew #McCabe - Who an Inspec… 13 seconds ago Harry Hoover DOJ won't pursue criminal charges against McCabe https://t.co/OJ6pVzxq6M - This is the important statement: "This m… https://t.co/31ETc5ibyi 3 minutes ago Southern girl RT @travis_view: After the DOJ announced that it would not pursue charges against Andrew McCabe based on the Office of the Inspector Genera… 4 minutes ago gloegirl 😠 “This means that no charges will be brought against him based on the facts underlying the Office of the Inspecto… https://t.co/o2akoBXirx 7 minutes ago