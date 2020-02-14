Washington Apple License Plate Measure for Scholarships

March 13th there is a lot of buzz surrounding washington apples.

With the new cosmic crisp variety hitting stores just months ago... the industry is seeing some excitement.

And they have another inticing development in the works.

Kapp-kvew's jamison keefover has more.

"tl: it is a big year for apples!""tl: it's generated a lot of excitement in the industry and our communities and all across the country are really helping generate some excitement."washington apples make up 65-percent of u-s apple production.from growers... to supplies... to the labor force in the orchards...thousands of people are impacted by the industry... especially in our area."tl: the major growing regions in washington are looking at this lake chilean oakenoggen, um, the columbia basin, yakima and wenatchee areas."and the children of those workers are impacted too"j: our mission is to impact lives through access to education.""j: currently the industry is supporting 330 students annually attend college with over a million dollars in scholarship support."all of that money donated by apple industry workers.but soon - the rest of the state could contribute"j: we were really excited when the washington apple commission approached us about this project.

That they were working on the license plates of course to honor what the tree fruit industry does that economic impact in washington state.""tl: i think a time for a washington apple license plate was years ago."senate bill 60-32establishing a specialty license plate - featuring washington apples.

With proceeds - going to the washington apple education foundation."j: we would see income of $40 to $60,000 a year from the licence plates, which is very significant for students and very significant for our organization.""tl: i have seen firsthand the amazing work that they provide.

Mentorship training classes to really help them prepare for not only their education, but the career aspect as well."the bill was passed by its initial committee but the state department of licensing requires community action on the bill to make it a law."tl: the signatures are a sign of support from our community."

"tl: it really shows that there will be interested people in perchasing these and worth the investment.""j: we are over 2000 now, but we need support.""tl: it's imperative that we get that 3500 goal."

"tl: we are really ready to get these license plates available for people who are proud to be from washington and proud of the apples that we grow here."in pasco - jamison keefover - kkln 3 keefover - kklnin pasco - jamison proud of the apples that plates available for we get that 3500 goal."now, but we need investment."there will be interested sign of support from our on the bill to make of licensing by its initial the career aspect as help them prepare for not only their education, but the career aspect as well."the bill was passed by its initial committee but the state department of licensing requires community action on the bill to make it a law."tl: the signatures are a sign of support from our community."

"tl: it really shows that there will be interested people in perchasing these and worth the investment.""j: we are over 2000 now, but we need support.""tl: it's imperative that we get that 3500 goal."

"tl: we are really ready to get these license plates available for people who are proud to be from washington and proud of the apples that we grow here."in pasco - jamison keefover - kkln 3 3 if passed - the license plate would cost an addition 40-dollars... then 30 dollars for each annual renewal.

You can find the online petition at best-apples-dot-com.

The petition needs at total of 35-hundred signatures to move forward.

Right now they have just over 22- hundred.