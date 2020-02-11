One Veteran Received 70,000 Valentine’s Day Cards From All Over The Country

Drama Shepherds RT @DanScavino : A 104-year-old veteran has received Valentine's Day cards from all 50 states....Maj. Bill White was hoping to gather 100 ca… 5 minutes ago



Recent related videos from verified sources Stockton Marine Corps Veteran Receives Hundreds of Thousands of Valentine's Day Cards At 104 years old, Maj. Bill White says it's the sentimental things that count. It's why he called on his Stockton community to send him a few Valentine's Day cards for his scrapbook collection. Credit: KTXL Duration: 02:01Published 17 hours ago Some 70,000 Valentines sent to 104-year-old veteran William White, a 104-year-old U.S. Marine veteran who earned a Purple Heart in World War Two, is celebrating Valentine’s Day this year like never before, surrounded by a mountain of 70,000 love.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:09Published 4 days ago