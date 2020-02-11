Global  

One Veteran Received 70,000 Valentine’s Day Cards From All Over The Country

One Veteran Received 70,000 Valentine’s Day Cards From All Over The CountryThousands of cards poured in for Major White from all over the U.S.
Stockton Marine Corps Veteran Receives Hundreds of Thousands of Valentine's Day Cards [Video]Stockton Marine Corps Veteran Receives Hundreds of Thousands of Valentine's Day Cards

At 104 years old, Maj. Bill White says it's the sentimental things that count. It's why he called on his Stockton community to send him a few Valentine's Day cards for his scrapbook collection.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 02:01Published

Some 70,000 Valentines sent to 104-year-old veteran [Video]Some 70,000 Valentines sent to 104-year-old veteran

William White, a 104-year-old U.S. Marine veteran who earned a Purple Heart in World War Two, is celebrating Valentine’s Day this year like never before, surrounded by a mountain of 70,000 love..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:09Published

