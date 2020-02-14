Log Cabin prepares for Valentine's Day 13 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:45s - Published Log Cabin prepares for Valentine's Day Log Cabin prepares for Valentine's Day

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Log Cabin prepares for Valentine's Day VALENTINES DAY.23ABC'S DANIELA GARRIDO SPOKEWITH A LOCAL SHOP OWNER ONHOW THEY PREPARED FOR TODAY.WHETHER YOU'RE GETTING THEMPRE-ORDERED OR LAST MINUTE,FLOWERS ARE THE ELITE GIFT ONVALENTINES DAY.LOCAL FLOWER SHOPS WORK FORMONTHS TO PREPARE FORTODAY TO MAKE SURE EVERY GETSTHEIR SPECIAL GIFT.PRESIDENT TRUMP IS COMING TOBAKERSFIELD NEXT WEEK,ACCORDING TO A WHITE HOUSEOFFICIAL...







You Might Like



Tweets about this