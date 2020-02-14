Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Billie Eilish > Billie Eilish Debuts New James Bond Song "No Time to Die" | THR News

Billie Eilish Debuts New James Bond Song "No Time to Die" | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
Billie Eilish Debuts New James Bond Song 'No Time to Die' | THR News

Billie Eilish Debuts New James Bond Song "No Time to Die" | THR News

Billie Eilish has shared her piece of Bond history, with the Grammy winner’'s track "No Time to Die" debuting online.

At 18, Eilish is the youngest artist to write and record a 007 theme.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish debuts new James Bond movie theme song

Billie Eilish has finally released her single "No Time to Die," the theme song of the newest James...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsPinkNewsgeek.comBelfast TelegraphAceShowbizClashE! OnlineReutersUSATODAY.comJapan Today


No Time to Die: Reactions to Billie Eilish's James Bond theme for new Daniel Craig film

Eilish will debut a live performance of the track at the Brit Awards next week
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JoelBerliner

JoelBerliner @papermagazine No Time to Die!! https://t.co/PotEl7FPcJ 5 minutes ago

ljkeith2016

LJ Keith RT @JoelBerliner: 18-year-old #BillieEilish's song #NoTimetoDie joins the #JamesBond franchise - https://t.co/P1RYMG4tpW via @commdiginews… 11 minutes ago

JoelBerliner

JoelBerliner 18-year-old #BillieEilish's song #NoTimetoDie joins the #JamesBond franchise - https://t.co/P1RYMG4tpW via… https://t.co/moVujRPt5N 12 minutes ago

TheLonnieList

Lonnie J. Schaffer It's Here! Billie Eilish Debuts the New James Bond Theme Song, "No Time to Die" https://t.co/LAlbBVW3yM https://t.co/n7YqmjhPH8 38 minutes ago

iHeartRadioCA

iHeartRadio Canada ICYMI: @billieeilish has released the highly anticipated theme song to No Time to Die, the forthcoming 25th James B… https://t.co/SiFcfWS0Jd 38 minutes ago

kittybravofan

Kitty Billie Eilish Debuts James Bond Theme ‘No Time to Die’ https://t.co/qGssgkQqVA via @RollingStone 44 minutes ago

ALT991Cleveland

ALT 99.1 Cleveland Billie Eilish Debuts James Bond Theme Song https://t.co/0bOmH5ecBA 48 minutes ago

ElvisDuranShow

Elvis Duran Show #BillieEilish Debuts Breathtaking James Bond Theme Song 'No Time To Die' 👏 https://t.co/Hwc7fgljuO https://t.co/sj8nZ41Sfo 58 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Billie Eilish Says She Hates Her Oscars Performance & Explains New 007 Song [Video]Billie Eilish Says She Hates Her Oscars Performance & Explains New 007 Song

Billie Eilish reacts to her Oscars performance. Plus - Justin Bieber loves his wife.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:25Published

Justin Bieber is 'so proud' of Billie Eilish [Video]Justin Bieber is 'so proud' of Billie Eilish

Justin Bieber is 'so proud' of Billie Eilish Justin took to his Instagram Stories to praise Billie after she released her Bond theme for 'No Time To Die'. Billie is the youngest musician ever to write..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.