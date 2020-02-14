Global  

Penguins Share Love for Valentine's Day

Penguins Share Love for Valentine's DayPenguins made a love connection at a San Francisco aquarium.
Penguins Share Love for Valentine's Day

A few penguins got to celebrate with their valentine's... at the california academy of sciences, a group of african penguins were given heart- shaped tokens during their daily feedings.

Most birds would come up and grab the felt valentines, then go offer them to their mate..

Experts say the hearts help the penguins continue to bond with their mates.

