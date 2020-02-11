POWER OUTAGE

Nearly 11-thousand slemco customers across three parishes are without power this morning because of a problem with the transmission grid.

According to slemco, a switch in the grid, which is not owned by slemco, went out, knocking out power to residents in st.

Landry, evangeline, and avoyelles parishes.

And as a result of these outages the st.

Landry parish school district has announced that the following schools will be closed today.

