IOWA DEM PARTY CHAIRMAN RESIGNS

Party chairman troy price resigns?

More than a week after the state's chaotic caucuses.... price called the delays in reporting results "unacceptable "..... he called an emergency meeting to elect his replacement on saturday.... and the centers for disease



Iowa Democratic Party chairman resigns after caucus chaos

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party resigned Wednesday after a disastrous...
