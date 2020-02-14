Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez > AOC Makes Startling Admission About Medicare For All

AOC Makes Startling Admission About Medicare For All

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
AOC Makes Startling Admission About Medicare For All

AOC Makes Startling Admission About Medicare For All

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is an outspoken advocate for Medicare for All.

However, she recently made a starting admission.

In an interview with the Huffington Post she conceded that Medicare for All may not become law right away.

"The worst-case scenario?

We compromise deeply and we end up getting a public option." "Is that a nightmare?

I don't think so," she said.

She cleared a possible path for Bernie Sanders, would he to become President.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HoskinsKaren

Karen Hoskins🇺🇸 RT @ThinkCenter1968: A really good article about what really happeded with the Border & the problem that @realDonaldTrump inherited. Obama… 4 days ago

ThinkCenter1968

ThinkCenter68 A really good article about what really happeded with the Border & the problem that @realDonaldTrump inherited. Oba… https://t.co/5SBMNi92FJ 4 days ago

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) AOC Makes Startling Admission About Medicare For All: https://t.co/ctiuXtxEvk #Medicare 1 week ago

MI1069

MIKE WILDNER AOC Makes Startling Admission About Medicare For All https://t.co/9NpFJuHsWF via @YouTube 1 week ago

jrn7216

J. R. Nelson He is either psyching out the world or he is setting himself up for his 1st professional loss...we'll see Floyd M… https://t.co/ov43zUYTe6 1 week ago

JoeLouis7

Joe Louis Floyd Mayweather Makes Startling Admission About His Mega-Fight With Conor McGregor https://t.co/kwFOP7K1e8 #SmartNews 1 week ago

SirisKing

Siris King Floyd Mayweather Makes Startling Admission About His Mega-Fight With Conor McGregor - SPORTbible https://t.co/YxX43qtLMR 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.