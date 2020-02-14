Trump claims 'legal right' to order William Barr to do anything he wants now < > Embed Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:46s - Published Trump claims 'legal right' to order William Barr to do anything he wants President Trump on Friday asserted he has the "legal right" to order Attorney General Bill Barr to do anything he wants in criminal cases handled by the Justice Department.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this