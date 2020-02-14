Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump claims 'legal right' to order William Barr to do anything he wants

Trump claims 'legal right' to order William Barr to do anything he wants

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Trump claims 'legal right' to order William Barr to do anything he wants

Trump claims 'legal right' to order William Barr to do anything he wants

President Trump on Friday asserted he has the "legal right" to order Attorney General Bill Barr to do anything he wants in criminal cases handled by the Justice Department.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump defends 'legal right' to interfere in criminal cases [Video]Trump defends 'legal right' to interfere in criminal cases

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he has "the legal right" to interfere in criminal cases, capping a tumultuous week that raised questions about whether he is eroding the independence of the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:23Published

Trump: President Has ‘Legal Right’ to Intervene in DOJ Cases [Video]Trump: President Has ‘Legal Right’ to Intervene in DOJ Cases

President Trump is weighing in on the Roger Stone controversy.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.