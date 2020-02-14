Police warn about fake money, how to protect your cash

Global  

Another warning from the police might have you second-guessing your cash.

The Terre Haute Police Department and Indiana State Police say they're seeing an increase in counterfeit money.
Say it likely isn't.

And another warning from police might have you second guessing your cash... that's after police say they're seeing more counterfeit money.

We've now learned it's happening across the state.

That's why indiana state police want to warn us now..

Before it's too late.

News 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning .

She has more on the increase... and what you should do to avoid the risks.

*adlib* showing counterfeit pen use and talking about how this is a small way to avoid the risks.

Obviously--- it's nothing new..

But as technology changes, it's harder to tell what's real..

And what's fake.

According to the united states department of treasury..

There's an estimated 70-million counterfeit bills circulating..

And there could be more that are undetected.

Sgt.

Matt ames with indiana state police says it's an issue they're looking out for..

And ask that you do the same!

"there is an increase that's going on right now... the economy is booming right now and there's a lot of monies being transferred from one place to another place so to defeat the counterfeit we ask that everyone be vigilant when taking money in and make sure that you're receiving actual us currency and not a counterfeit."

If you are caught with counterfeit..

It's considered a class 6 felony and you will go to jail.

Reporting live, jordan kudisch, news 10.




