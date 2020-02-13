Global  

Trump defends 'legal right' to interfere in criminal cases

Trump defends 'legal right' to interfere in criminal cases

Trump defends 'legal right' to interfere in criminal cases

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he has &quot;the legal right&quot; to interfere in criminal cases, capping a tumultuous week that raised questions about whether he is eroding the independence of the U.S. legal system.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
