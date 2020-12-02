2-12-20 SCORES: Whitesboro tops New Hartford for season sweep on the ice

Buries it top shelf.

That ties it up at two... ...reid boucher scored 36 seconds into the third and the comets skate away with a 3-2 win.

Big tilt tonight at the new hartford recreation center - the spartans close out their regular season with a rivalry matchup against the whitesboro warriors.

Whitesboro still has one game left next week before sectionals begin.

Warriors have won the two previous meetings this year.

On senior night - some future spartans getting hyped up for their shot some day.

--- no score until the final minute of the first - troy chamberlain - from the point through traffic.

Goes with the archer cele and makes some friends with the spartans student section.

Warriors up one.

--- early the open goal.

We're tied atat one.

--- just 4242 seconds later though - whitesboro grabs the momentum right back.

John welch - top shelf with a wrister.

Warriors right back on top.

--- after whitesboro adds another - spartans climb back within one.

Robert french off the feed from john syrotynynski puts it t in.

New hartford has life again.

--- but another quick response from the warriors crushes those hopes.

Chamberlain the takeaway - noah scranton the finish off a rebound... ...whitesboro tacks on a couple more from there and it's the warriors leaving happy - 6-2 the