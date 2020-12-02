Global  

2-12-20 SCORES: Whitesboro tops New Hartford for season sweep on the ice

2-12-20 SCORES: Whitesboro tops New Hartford for season sweep on the ice6-2 Warriors win.
Buries it top shelf.

That ties it up at two... ...reid boucher scored 36 seconds into the third and the comets skate away with a 3-2 win.

Big tilt tonight at the new hartford recreation center - the spartans close out their regular season with a rivalry matchup against the whitesboro warriors.

Whitesboro still has one game left next week before sectionals begin.

Warriors have won the two previous meetings this year.

On senior night - some future spartans getting hyped up for their shot some day.

--- no score until the final minute of the first - troy chamberlain - from the point through traffic.

Goes with the archer cele and makes some friends with the spartans student section.

Warriors up one.

--- early the open goal.

We're tied atat one.

--- just 4242 seconds later though - whitesboro grabs the momentum right back.

John welch - top shelf with a wrister.

Warriors right back on top.

--- after whitesboro adds another - spartans climb back within one.

Robert french off the feed from john syrotynynski puts it t in.

New hartford has life again.

--- but another quick response from the warriors crushes those hopes.

Chamberlain the takeaway - noah scranton the finish off a rebound... ...whitesboro tacks on a couple more from there and it's the warriors leaving happy - 6-2 the




