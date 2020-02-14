Global  

Trio of Panthers Diving At State

The state diving meet is also this weekend..

And for the second straight year..

Reitz is sending three panthers to the big meet.

Maddie (rah?

Lit) rollett..

Valorie marx..

And ellie kemper are returning to indy..

And the trio is looking to rely on each other and use their experience at the highest level.... to help them move up in the standings.

I think that it hleps a lot because it takes the nerves off so your not as nervous when you are about to dive.

So your not standing there by yourself getting into your own head..

You are dancing around with your freinds and having a good time.

It's alot better going with someone that you are comfortable around and just having them there to calm your nerves.




