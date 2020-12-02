Global  

Osborn/South Holt Matchup (2-12-20)

Osborn/South Holt Matchup (2-12-20)
Osborn/South Holt Matchup (2-12-20)

Win this 74-71... we're starting to get some high school basketball district seedings coming out... like in class 1 district 15 boys... south holt... the three seed... and osborn... the four seed... these two meeting up tonight ahead of district play... osborn hosting south holt tonight... === and the knights come out attacking... drew quinlin on the low block..

Turns..

Uses the glass..

4-2 south holt..== then quinlin streaking through the lane..

Finishes..

He carries them to an 8-2 early advantage...=== but every time..

They create some separation..

Osborn strikes back... tucker neubauer for three... knocks it down...=== but south holt leads 16-9 after one... === second quarter... quinlin again..

Attacking..

Goes up and draws the blocking foul...=== then reese morris working around the paint... lays it in... 27-19 knights with under three to go in the half...=== osborn gets it down to a six-point game... with a bucket end..== but south holt puts it back to 10 at the half... and wins this one 51-37... and




