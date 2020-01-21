Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pep: I dream of the Champions League

Pep: I dream of the Champions League

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Pep: I dream of the Champions League

Pep: I dream of the Champions League

This is what Pep Guardiola told us about the Champions League earlier this week before the news of their European ban.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pep Guardiola admits he could be sacked if Man City lose to Real Madrid in Champions League last-16 fixture

Pep Guardiola says he could be sacked if Man City are knocked out of the Champions League by Real...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •Daily StarReuters IndiaMid-DayBelfast Telegraph


Man City face desperate battle to keep Pep Guardiola following Uefa ruling

Man City face desperate battle to keep Pep Guardiola following Uefa rulingAll eyes will be on Pep Guardiola's future following Manchester City's ban from the Champions League...
Daily Star - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

bigbhasin1

Samuel Kojo Bhasin💸 RT @SkySportsPL: 🗓 - Last week... Pep: I dream about the Champions League! 🗓 - This week... Manchester City banned from the Champions Le… 37 seconds ago

popsa007

Danville RT @Cheqraise1: So it seems the real #TaintedTitles are the ones that @ManCity have won continually cheating and breaching FFP. Time to pip… 13 minutes ago

AnnalNagel

Annalena n. RT @LivEchoLFC: "I accept it. I want to win the Champions League, I dream and will enjoy the games against Real Madrid." https://t.co/ezkg… 15 minutes ago

LivEchoLFC

Liverpool FC News "I accept it. I want to win the Champions League, I dream and will enjoy the games against Real Madrid." https://t.co/ezkgysS8Lb 16 minutes ago

Blade1558

Blade 1962 RT @stokie_stace: @Blade1558 Always had a soft spot for them, god knows why lol Hearing the Champions League anthem at our stadium is the t… 18 minutes ago

stokie_stace

Stace @Blade1558 Always had a soft spot for them, god knows why lol Hearing the Champions League anthem at our stadium is… https://t.co/jMRM9FctuM 19 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pep: Sterling could be out for weeks [Video]Pep: Sterling could be out for weeks

Pep Guardiola says Raheem Sterling could face weeks on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury - making him a doubt for the Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:55Published

Mbappe outlines career targets [Video]Mbappe outlines career targets

Kylian Mbappe says his 'dream' is to win the Champions League, European Championship and Olympic gold.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.