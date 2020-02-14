Global  

Trump Admits Sending Giuliani To Ukraine

President Donald Trump now admits to sending his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to Ukraine to coerce a foreign government to investigate his potential political opponent Joe Biden.

Trump had previously denied any involvement in Giuliani’s trips to Ukraine.
