Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harry and Meghan Not Attending Andrew's 60th Birthday Party

Harry and Meghan Not Attending Andrew's 60th Birthday Party

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Harry and Meghan Not Attending Andrew's 60th Birthday Party

Harry and Meghan Not Attending Andrew's 60th Birthday Party

Reports say the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be attending Prince Andrew’s 60th birthday celebration.

Here’s why.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will skip Prince Andrew’s birthday, royal source claims: 'It's an open secret'

Prince Andrew will be turning the big 6-0 on Feb. 19 but there are two royal guests who will be...
FOXNews.com - Published

Harry and Meghan refuse invite to Andrew's 60th birthday party

Harry and Meghan refuse invite to Andrew's 60th birthday partyHarry and Meghan won't be returning to the UK to celebrate Prince Andrew's 60th birthday, but they'll...
New Zealand Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

neilseanshowbiz

neil sean Prince Andrew looks a little light on pals attending his forthcoming Birthday bash - does that now include Harry &… https://t.co/p5uTnuvvaq 19 hours ago

AgainDisco

Sir Disco Again RESIST RT @tidysome: @DailyMirror The news Harry and Meghan are being used to avoid the British public from finding out, is there is a Jeffry Eps… 20 hours ago

tidysome

Tidysome @DailyMirror The news Harry and Meghan are being used to avoid the British public from finding out, is there is a… https://t.co/C9YWREZN9m 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.