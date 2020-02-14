Running from Medford to Medford

Derby."

if you saw this group of runners thursday morning, during the golden hour of the rogue valley's sunrise, you may not have realized you witnessed southern oregon, american, and global greateness.

Dave mcgillivary.

He is rocking a blue boston marathon jacket.

He is the race director of the boston marathon, and he has finished that race 46 consecutive times.

In total, he has run155 total marthon.

But he is running a 5-k in medford oregn to remember his greatest achievement.

Running from medford oregon, to medford massachusets, back in 1978.

"i consider medford, oregon like my 2nd home.

For me, it all started here in medford, oregon.

Literally.

Because i took my first steps here."

The corner of 8th street and oakdale avenue is where a lot of runners from southern oregon take their first steps in the pear blossom, 10 mile run.

For dave, itas the first steps of a 3,542 mile journey.

"i was a young kid, who really earned the right to do it by training hard.

But at the same time, i did not know what i was up against.

The miles was one thing.

But then what you are dealing with.

The hurdles you are confronted with every day.

Everything from extreme weather, to mountains, oppressive heat in the desert, to cattle chasing you, to rattle snakes, to the vehicles of america."

Don't forget, in 1978, there was no gps for runners to use.

So he got on highway 99 and started running.

"you know, i did triple a maps and i just had to hope i was going in the right, heading east.

That is all i did was head east."

It is hard to picture a greater achievement, than finishing in front 32 thousand people.

At fenway park.

But dave has used his running success to make the world better.

The running various events he directs raise money for charities.

So far, he says has raised between 200 and 300 million dollars, for different causes.

He now has a book called "running across america."

Which has an illustration of dave taking off from medford, oregon.

And now medford mayor gary wheeler honoring him as well.

"i proclaim this day, february 13th, 2020 as dave mcgillivray day."

The morning was spent breaking ground for the new plaque at the pear blossom take off spot.

Recreating historic photos from 1978.

And inspiring each other to reach for greatness, and health.

"and giving back.

It is not just about running and doing something good for yourself.

It is doing it for a greater purpose."

Dave also wants the people of southern oregon to be proud of where they live.

