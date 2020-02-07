Kiko Mizuhara’s Guide to Flawless Skin, and the Perfect Cat Eye

[upbeat music]- Hi everyone.Hi, this is Kiko.And today I wanna showyou how I do my skincareand also my classic glam look.So the first thing that I dois to wash my face with water.I usually wash my face with hot waterand cold water, alternate it.I just feel like my skinkinda looks better that way.For my skincare,I start with a toner.Okay, all done.[chuckling]That's kinda a lot but.And I use the serum.And I put the cream.I'm gonna add a little bit this muchbecause for the next step,I'm gonna use this Panasonic.They call this Panasonic RF[speaking in foreign language]and I think in English it's microcurrent.I'm not sure but this is a life-changer.This will lift your skin.So before you use this,you add lots of creamso that it will slideon your skin smoothly.So I do this under my eyeand then after,I don't like this mark hereso I try to just kind of likeiron my wrinkles.

[chuckling]The Panasonic beauty machinesare the best, honestly.Look at my eyes.Like my eyes looks like more open.Okay, guys, do you see the difference?I see the difference.Okay.Let's move to makeup.Before I do the makeup,I always use one tissueto just remove all the oils from my skins.It'll be hard for me to set the concealer.This is my makeup pouch.I bought this in Vietnamand it's my favorite.I bought tons of this pouch to my friendas a souvenir.Okay, so I don't use foundation.I only use concealerbut before I put theconcealer, I use this.I use two different concealers.First, I'm gonna use this one.It's more apricot'cause I have a kind oflike bad black circleand also the scar from the pimple.I just wanna hide.I use this as like a color collector.I always was just using concealerand honestly think I just don't knowhow to use the foundation.And I mean, concealeris already kinda like a foundation for me.It's like my makeup is very easy.Actually I learned how to do makeupfrom watching "RuPaul's Drag Race."I learned how to do likethis type of techniquelike putting two different colors,they just make it complete.See, it looks, it reallyhide my dark parts.So for the next one,I'm gonna use this one.It's a little bit brighter.I'm gonna use just like a tiny bit.Yeah, that really makes a big difference.Okay, I think I'm good.So for the next step,I'm gonna do my brows.I don't really do much with my brows.I only use the eyebrow mascarato just keep the shape.Sometimes I tweeze around herebut see, it's just like yeah, it's wild.I just keep it wildand yeah, don't really do much.So next, I'm gonna use thisDior Backstage Eye Pallette.I'm gonna use this eye shadow.I feel like this is themost important thingfor my beauty.I go do sauna.After when I do sauna,like my face like lift upand my skin gets like brighter.I do the dry saunaand after I go into the cold waterand I do that four times,you have to do the coldwater no matter what.That makes a big difference.Okay, so next, I'm gonna do the eyeliner.I have to get the right angle.So it's always a struggle.I'm gonna go in.[sighing]I feel nervous doing thisin front of the camera.So when I finish this side,I always try to find the same position.I think this side is a little bit longer.So I try to fill in between the eyelasheswith the liner so that it looks perfect'cause I don't wanna see any open space.I think it looks pretty good.So let's move on.For the next one, I'mgonna use the mascaraand before that, I'm gonna use the curler.So now we're gonna add the mascara.I always wipe it once'cause I don't want it to be too thick.Next process, I wannause this for my blush.This is a Dior Backstage Lip Palettewhich is my favorite.And this really goesgood with my skin color.I'm gonna use this one,this is almost gone.Usually my makeup is really fast.I usually do my makeup in the carwhen I'm going to my jobor for a meeting.I can do it in like less than 10 minutes.And then I'm gonna useanother powder blushso that it all stays.So finally, we're gonnago into the red lip.Okay, so I think I'm done with my red lip.I think I got it right.So for the last finish,I'm just gonna use this white.I got this makeup inspirationfrom like actresses fromthe '50s, very classic.Like Audrey Hepburn.I start doing this classic makeupwhen I was like 18 so I feellike I'm doing this makeupfor almost 10 years.I only know how to do this makeup.I wanna try something differentbut when I try, I always failso I always do the same old.I'm not really good at doing hair.I love scrunchiesand I'm a big collector for scrunchies.I always buy a ton ofscrunchies when I find them.So I like do a half-up lookbut I think as you know by now,I have so much baby hair, messy wild hairso I'm gonna use spray.I'm gonna use the spray and the brushto just clean all the baby hair.I think I'm done but wait.I see my baby hair's so wild.It never listens to me.Okay, yeah.Done.Ta da.This is the Kiko classic glam look.I hope you guys enjoyed.Bye bye.