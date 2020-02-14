Happy Birthday, Megan Thee Stallion! (Saturday, February 15th)

Global  

Happy Birthday, Megan Thee Stallion!

Megan Jovon Ruth Pete turns 25 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the rapper and founder of “Hot Girl Summer.” 1.

She created her stage name from her nickname, “stallion,” as a teen.

2.

Megan Thee Stallion is the first woman rapper signed to 300 Entertainment.

3.

She is currently in college working on her health administration degree.

4.

The rapper loves horror movies and is writing one.

5.

She hopes to open an assisted-living home in her hometown, Houston, Texas.

