Happy Birthday, Megan Thee Stallion! (Saturday, February 15th)
Megan Jovon Ruth Pete
turns 25 years old today.
Here are five fun facts about
the rapper and founder of
“Hot Girl Summer.” 1.
She created her stage name from her nickname, “stallion,” as a teen.
2.
Megan Thee Stallion is the
first woman rapper signed to
300 Entertainment.
3.
She is currently in college
working on her health
administration degree.
4.
The rapper loves
horror movies and
is writing one.
5.
She hopes to open an
assisted-living home in her
hometown, Houston, Texas.
