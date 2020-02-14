Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's Valentine's Day baby surprise!

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's Valentine's Day baby surprise!

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's Valentine's Day baby surprise!Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have announced the birth of their fourth child!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Robbie Williams & Ayda Field Welcome Baby Boy via Surrogate

Congratulations are in order for Robbie Williams and Ayda Field! The 46-year-old singer and his wife,...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphAceShowbiz



You Might Like


Tweets about this

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Robbie Williams and wife Ayda welcome fourth child: Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams was born via the same surrogate as daughter… 6 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Robbie Williams and wife Ayda welcome fourth child: Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams was born via the same surrogate… https://t.co/8n2LqnUPos 6 minutes ago

KevinDav

Kevin D. RT @JustJared: Congratulations are in order for @robbiewilliams and his wife Ayda Field! https://t.co/Tga5BrGbHG 37 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Congratulations are in order for @robbiewilliams and his wife Ayda Field! https://t.co/Tga5BrGbHG 39 minutes ago

djhayden12

Danny Haden RT @people: Surprise! Robbie Williams and Wife Ayda Welcome Baby Boy via Surrogate: 'We Are So Blessed' https://t.co/Z2tUjSZB2F 46 minutes ago

people

People Surprise! Robbie Williams and Wife Ayda Welcome Baby Boy via Surrogate: 'We Are So Blessed' https://t.co/Z2tUjSZB2F 56 minutes ago

Hayleybuppatree

Hayley Baker 'We are officially complete as a family:' Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field welcome their FOURTH child via the sa… https://t.co/kh7k8drjrh 1 hour ago

lins_andrews213

Lindsay '⁦@poppapete299⁩ ‘ FABULOUS NEWS ❤️ We are officially complete as a family:' Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field w… https://t.co/B0MRvq3HB1 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Great Dane puppy saves man from the doghouse on Valentine's Day [Video]Great Dane puppy saves man from the doghouse on Valentine's Day

Dave is a lucky man with an awesome wife and he knows better than to let Valentine's Day pass without getting Kristy a present or a card. But when he drops the ball and lets time get away on him,..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Robbie Williams did 'the most middle-aged thing' for his birthday [Video]Robbie Williams did 'the most middle-aged thing' for his birthday

Robbie Williams wanted to do "the most middle-aged thing" for his birthday: which was playing golf!

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.