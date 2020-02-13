Global  

'The Batman' Offers First Look of Robert Pattinson in Costume

'The Batman' Offers First Look of Robert Pattinson in Costume Footage of the new caped crusader was dropped by the film's director, Matt Reeves.

'The Batman' began filming last month in London and hits theaters June 2021.

It features Pattinson in his first outing as the legendary crime-fighter.

He will presumably face off against longtime foes Penguin and the Riddler, who are being played by Colin Farrell and Paul Dano, respectively.

Zoë Kravitz will also appear as Catwoman, and Andy Serkis has been cast as Bruce Wayne's trusted butler, Alfred.
