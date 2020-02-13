'The Batman' Offers First Look of Robert Pattinson in Costume
'The Batman' Offers First Look of
Robert Pattinson in Costume Footage of the new caped crusader was
dropped by the film's director, Matt Reeves.
'The Batman' began filming last month
in London and hits theaters June 2021.
It features Pattinson in his first outing
as the legendary crime-fighter.
He will presumably face off against
longtime foes Penguin and the Riddler, who are being played by Colin Farrell and Paul Dano, respectively.
Zoë Kravitz will also appear as Catwoman,
and Andy Serkis has been cast as
Bruce Wayne's trusted butler, Alfred.