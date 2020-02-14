Global  

Man City European ban: The complete story

Man City European ban: The complete story

Man City European ban: The complete story

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains how Manchester City's European ban got to this stage and how Manchester City plan to fight it.
Recent related news from verified sources

Man City European ban reaction: ‘You can say goodbye to Pep Guardiola’, claims talkSPORT host

Manchester City’s ban from European competitions for the next TWO seasons will spell the end for...
talkSPORT - Published

Sheffield United set for Champions League? What Manchester City’s ban means for rest of the Premier League

Manchester City have been rocked by the news that they will be banned from European competition for...
talkSPORT - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Manchester City given two-season European ban by UEFA [Video]Manchester City given two-season European ban by UEFA

Manchester City have been banned from UEFA club competitions, including the Champions League, for the next two seasons and fined £24.9 million after being found to have committed “serious..

Man City Euro ban: The financial view [Video]Man City Euro ban: The financial view

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire explains how Manchester City's European ban could affect the club as a business.

