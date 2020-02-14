Food Friday Cupcakes

On fox 24 news now.

>> here's a philosophy that we can all live by.

A well balanced diet is a cupcake in each hand.

We bring you to cupcakes down south.

And i'm sitting with the owner, michael.

Happy valentine's day.

>> happy valentine's day everyone.

>> we bring you to desserts, and cupcake down south has been around for a little while.

And when was it founded?

>> it has, it was founded by christian tom.

And our second store opened in 20/17/2017 in mount pleasant.

And a third store in columbia, south carolina in 2008.

>> so you have three stores, cupcakes, cakes, and something for our four-legged friends?

>> yes, we have our pup cakes, and i can't go home with out them.

>> tell us about the menu, because you have a great variey for people who have food allergies, and gluten-free, and tell us about that.

>> so we're very much diet conscience, and so we have the sugar free and vegan options, several flairs of each.

So variety.

>> what would you say is the busiest time?

>> the busiest time now.

Valentine's day is very bad for us, we start prepping two days in advance, and we have our pre mixes ready to go.

And we're focused on baking and providing the freshest product that we can.

>> i love numbers, and what's the largest number of cupcakes that walk out the door on valentine's day?

>> gosh, we'll do almost as much revenue on valentine's day as we do the rest of the week.

>> wow, if you truly love valentine's day, you will come to cupcakes down south.

And you have everything from moonshine, to snap crackle and pop.

>> we have a variety of different flavors.

>> cupcake are making us hungry and what are you preening for us?

>> today, our cherry almond, which is a favorite and popular on valentine's day as well.

So we'll get started and look forward to sharing the mixes and baggages for you.

>> i don't know but, but i'm already in love.

We're back in the kitchen.

And i'm standing with bridget, making for us a cherry almond cupcake, and what are some of the main ingredients that go into this?

>> flour and sugar and cherries and almonds.

>> show us how it's made.

>> we're going to start with butter and sugar and cream that up until it's nice and fluffy, and you want it to be well incorporated because you don't want the chunks in your batter.

We're going to scrape it one last time before we add in our eggs one at a time.

Mix it up.

All right, so now i'm going to take my cake flour and add my baking soda, the baking powder and our salted.

And then we're going to have it in one bowl, easier to add it all to the mixing bowl.

Add half of our dry ingredients into the bowl, and then we're going to go ahead and mix it up a little bit.

And then we're going to start adding in our wet ingredients.

So we're going to add our milk and sour cream and applesauce, and mix it up and add the rest of the dry ingredients, and then the rest of the wet ingredients.

Now that everything is incorporated, we'll add the sliced almonds and our cherries.

There we are, we have our cherry almond batter.

And now we're going to take our soop.

And all of or cupcakes are measured by scoops, and all in proportion, so we're going to take the scoop, we want to put it in the oven and put it in for 5-8 minutes.

All right, the cupcakes are done, and we're going to start decorating.

>>> okay, bridget, these smell and look delicious, and you not only know how to bake, but you're the master decorator.

I want you to show me how to decorate a cupcake.

You make it look easy.

>> you start there you, and go up.

>> it's my turn, right?

>> you want to have a fatter bottom, and go skinny on the way up.

>> how's that?

>> it's beautiful.

>> let's give this another try.

So thick.

>> oh, yeah.

Beautiful.

You have to start somewhere.

>> we have to get a closeup of this.

There's a huge difference between the ones that you iced and the ones that i iced.

Finishing touch.

This is a cherry almond cupcake.

>> is there a right way?

>> a lot of people do this, cut it in half and squish it.

>> oh.

Umm, that's so good!

>> cupcake down south.

It's never too late to celebrate your love down there.

Bridget, thank you so much.

>> thank you.

