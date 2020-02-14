Global  

Pet Owners Are Buying Face Masks To Protect Their Furry Friends From Coronavirus

Pet owners are rushing to buy face masks for their furry companions over fears they could catch COVID-19 virus.

The World Health Organization said there is no evidence to suggest pets can catch the virus.

According to Business Insider, one expert in China, however, believes infection is possible.

Li Lanjuan, an epidemiologist told the public to keep their pets away from infected individuals.

Her remarks were made in an interview with China Central Television last month.
