Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Traffic Alert: Closures on C-470 this weekend

Traffic Alert: Closures on C-470 this weekend

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:29s - Published < > Embed
Traffic Alert: Closures on C-470 this weekendTraffic Alert: Closures on C-470 this weekend
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Traffic Alert: Closures on C-470 this weekend

COUNTY.THEY TOOK SAMPLES, THEY ARELIKELY SIBLINGS BUT NOT CLEARHOW OLD THR.Molly: C-470 THIS WEEKEND.CDOT WILL WORK BETWEENUNIVERSITY AND QUEBEC.THREE MILE CLOSURE STARTSTONIGHT AT 9:00.THEY WILL OPEN ONE LANE TOMORROWAT 7:00 IN THE MORNING BUT THEHIGHWAY WILL NOT REOPEN FULLYUNTIL MONDAY MORNING.AS YOU CAN IMAGINE, CDOT ISSUGGESTING YOU FIND ANALTERNATIVE ROUTE.CREWS WILL BE REPLAC




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WRCB

WRCB-TV TRAFFIC ALERT: Several roads in the Chattanooga area will be closed for maintenance work this coming week. https://t.co/lpTEgIWOTX 7 hours ago

trafficbabe

Wendi Hays #NASHVILLE 🚨TRAFFIC RED ALERT🚨 Don't get stuck in traffic this #ValentinesDay Ramp closures start at 9p TONIGHT!… https://t.co/Q1B77HlwHA 1 day ago

ParkCityGovt

Park City Municipal RT @UDOTRegionTwo: 🚨🚧 Traffic Alert: Lane closures on EB & WB I-80 from US-40 to Kimball’s Junction in @SummitCountyUT will begin this morn… 2 days ago

UDOTRegionTwo

UDOT Region Two 🚨🚧 Traffic Alert: Lane closures on EB & WB I-80 from US-40 to Kimball’s Junction in @SummitCountyUT will begin this… https://t.co/BPfu9YCiPA 3 days ago

queenteline

Ousie RT @RadiowaveFM: Traffic Alert: The President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, is landing at Eros airport at 06:30 this morning, so expect r… 3 days ago

RadiowaveFM

Radiowave Tweets Traffic Alert: The President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, is landing at Eros airport at 06:30 this morning, so e… https://t.co/a9zmk1DXVJ 3 days ago

KTSMtv

KTSM 9 News Traffic Alert: Rollover crash I-10 MM 99 in Hudspeth County. @TxDPS is just arriving to the scene. Crash is in the… https://t.co/QUD1se9Hkk 4 days ago

RebuildSoCal

Rebuild So Cal RT @CaltransOC: Updated construction alert regarding closures this week on SR-57. For live traffic updates, visit https://t.co/mSsvUi4aoz #… 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Road Closures On C-470, I-70 Expected To Disrupt Traffic [Video]Road Closures On C-470, I-70 Expected To Disrupt Traffic

The road closures will be in place this weekend.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:30Published

Road closures on Eastern Avenue leave Little Italy business owners upset [Video]Road closures on Eastern Avenue leave Little Italy business owners upset

Traffic in and out of Little Italy won't be easy this weekend.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.