Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > DOJ’s Unorthodox Intervention In Stone’s Sentencing

DOJ’s Unorthodox Intervention In Stone’s Sentencing

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 04:11s - Published < > Embed
DOJ’s Unorthodox Intervention In Stone’s Sentencing

DOJ’s Unorthodox Intervention In Stone’s Sentencing

The Department of Justice abruptly shortened Roger Stone’s recommended sentence after Trump publicly criticized the process.

But the downgraded sentencing has prompted allegations of political interference.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Keeping Door Open To Pardon Longtime Ally Roger Stone [Video]President Trump Keeping Door Open To Pardon Longtime Ally Roger Stone

CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez reports this comes after four prosecutors in Stone's Case stepped down after the DOJ backtracked on the sentencing guideline.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:57Published

Democratic Lawmakers Demanding Investigation After DOJ Backtracks On Roger Stone's Prison Sentence [Video]Democratic Lawmakers Demanding Investigation After DOJ Backtracks On Roger Stone's Prison Sentence

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports from Washington with the latest on the fallout.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.