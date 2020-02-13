Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg's Apology For Kobe Bryant Rant | Billboard News

Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg's Apology For Kobe Bryant Rant | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 02:20s - Published < > Embed
Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg's Apology For Kobe Bryant Rant | Billboard News

Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg's Apology For Kobe Bryant Rant | Billboard News

Gayle King accepts Snoop Dogg's apology, and the CBS anchor says she's sorry that her interview last week added to the pain of people grieving over Kobe Bryant’s death.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Gayle King accepts Snoop Dogg’s apology after he ‘threatens’ her over Kobe Bryant rape question

Gayle King accepts Snoop Dogg’s apology after he ‘threatens’ her over Kobe Bryant rape questionGayle King has responded to Snoop Dogg’s apology for verbally attacking her after she asked about...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesBillboard.comFOXNews.comAceShowbizIndependent


Snoop Dogg Apologizes for Bashing Gayle King & Says He 'Overreacted' - Watch! (Video)

Snoop Dogg is apologizing to Gayle King. The music superstar issued an apology to the television...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comSeattle TimesUSATODAY.comIndian Express



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg's Apology [Video]Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg's Apology

Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg's Apology On Thursday, Snoop apologized for disrespecting King in a video after she questioned Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant's 2003 sexual abuse allegations shortly..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published

Kobe Bryant's Mamba Foundation Renamed To Honor Gianna Bryant [Video]Kobe Bryant's Mamba Foundation Renamed To Honor Gianna Bryant

Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy has been renamed Mamba & Mambacita Sports Academy. Kobe's widow Vanessa Bryant said the name change is to honor their daughter Gianna Bryant. Kobe and Gianna were..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.