Andrew McCabe Won't Face Charges From Department of Justice
From Department of Justice The decision comes after the
Department of Justice (DOJ) was rumored
to be close to a grand jury indictment
against the former FBI Deputy Director.
McCabe was originally accused of issuing a media leak concerning an investigation by the
FBI into the Clinton Foundation.
In his discussions concerning the leak,
a DOJ inspector general said McCabe
lacked candor multiple times.
He has also been a frequent target of
President Trump due to his work with
an FBI investigation concerning Russia.
McCabe says he is happy with the DOJ's decision
but added it's a disgrace that it took this long.
Andrew McCabe,
via CNN McCabe is also in the midst of
suing both the Justice Department and FBI.
The wrongful termination lawsuit
is over his firing in March 2018.
McCabe was terminated from his role
just two days before retirement.