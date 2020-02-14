Global  

Andrew McCabe Won't Face Charges From Department of Justice

Andrew McCabe Won't Face Charges From Department of Justice

Andrew McCabe Won't Face Charges From Department of Justice

Andrew McCabe Won't Face Charges From Department of Justice The decision comes after the Department of Justice (DOJ) was rumored to be close to a grand jury indictment against the former FBI Deputy Director.

McCabe was originally accused of issuing a media leak concerning an investigation by the FBI into the Clinton Foundation.

In his discussions concerning the leak, a DOJ inspector general said McCabe lacked candor multiple times.

He has also been a frequent target of President Trump due to his work with an FBI investigation concerning Russia.

McCabe says he is happy with the DOJ's decision but added it's a disgrace that it took this long.

Andrew McCabe, via CNN McCabe is also in the midst of suing both the Justice Department and FBI.

The wrongful termination lawsuit is over his firing in March 2018.

McCabe was terminated from his role just two days before retirement.
Recent related news from verified sources

DOJ won't pursue criminal charges against McCabe

The Justice Department said Friday it will not pursue criminal charges against former FBI deputy...
FOXNews.com - Published

Andrew McCabe, Ex-F.B.I. Official, Will Not Be Charged in Lying Case

The decision to decline charges appears to be a move to distance the Justice Department from...
NYTimes.com - Published


