Wood-frame glasses cleverly carved out of recycled furniture 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:46s - Published Wood-frame glasses cleverly carved out of recycled furniture Watch as a man from Sumatra expertly creates glasses frames from wooden waste. He mostly gets his materials from damaged furniture, but also has obtained wood from other discarded items. He claims his pieces are cheaper and lighter than regular ones. 0

