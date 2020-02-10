Global  

Wood-frame glasses cleverly carved out of recycled furniture

Wood-frame glasses cleverly carved out of recycled furniture

Wood-frame glasses cleverly carved out of recycled furniture

Watch as a man from Sumatra expertly creates glasses frames from wooden waste.

He mostly gets his materials from damaged furniture, but also has obtained wood from other discarded items. He claims his pieces are cheaper and lighter than regular ones.
