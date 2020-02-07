Global  

Brothers Of Chicago Prep Basketball Star Forgive His Killer

The brothers of Chicago high school basketball star Ben Wilson, who was viewed as the top player in the nation before his murder in 1984, said Thursday they have forgiven the shooter.

Curtis Silva reports.
Brothers of Chicago prep basketball star forgive his killer

CHICAGO (AP) — The brothers of Chicago high school basketball star Ben Wilson, who was viewed as...
Seattle Times - Published


