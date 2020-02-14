Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > David Harbour > David Harbour Confirmed For 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Return | THR News

David Harbour Confirmed For 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Return | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
David Harbour Confirmed For 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Return | THR News

David Harbour Confirmed For 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Return | THR News

He's back!

Following the season three cliffhanger, David Harbour will return as Jim Hopper in the new season of 'Stranger Things.'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New Stranger Things teaser reveals fate of Jim Hopper

Netflix has confirmed David Harbour will return for the fourth series of sci-fi horror drama Stranger...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Just Jared Jr



You Might Like


Tweets about this

spyder_d

Spyder D RT @THR: Hopper lives! David Harbour's hard-hitting police chief, who was presumed dead at the end of #StrangerThings season three, is conf… 7 minutes ago

MovieHatch

MovieHatch David Harbour is confirmed to be coming back for Stranger Things Season 4. #StrangerThings #DavidHarbour https://t.co/Uc7enGSqYw 21 minutes ago

squashmatty1976

Matt Lloyd-Lewis RT @empiremagazine: Hopper lives! David Harbour returns to #StrangerThings as Season 4 begins production. Watch a tantalising teaser: https… 3 hours ago

HugoArtime

Hugo Artime Vasco RT @andiuri: 'Stranger Things' Season 4: David Harbour's Return Confirmed https://t.co/4uxl49hJs3 vía @thr 3 hours ago

THR

The Hollywood Reporter Hopper lives! David Harbour's hard-hitting police chief, who was presumed dead at the end of #StrangerThings season… https://t.co/lTS6hjQKDW 5 hours ago

DerFandalorian

AL1-L3’s Number One Fan RT @aka_spacedog: stranger things confirmed as part of the marvel cinematic & "david harbour is stuck in russia" universes 5 hours ago

andiuri

Andrés 'Stranger Things' Season 4: David Harbour's Return Confirmed https://t.co/4uxl49hJs3 vía @thr 5 hours ago

Q101hitmusic

Q101 Hit Music SPOILER ALERT!! 'Stranger Things' Season 4: David Harbour's Return Confirmed https://t.co/8sTiLADDKS via @thr 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jim Hopper Is Alive in New 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Teaser [Video]Jim Hopper Is Alive in New 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Teaser

Jim Hopper Is Alive in New 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Teaser The character, who is played by David Harbour, was thought to have died at the end of season three. The trailer shows Hopper to be alive..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published

Stranger Things Season 4 - From Russia with Love [Video]Stranger Things Season 4 - From Russia with Love

Check out the official "From Russia with Love" teaser for the Netflix series Stranger Things Season 4 starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.