David Harbour Confirmed For 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Return | THR News

Following the season three cliffhanger, David Harbour will return as Jim Hopper in the new season of 'Stranger Things.'

Netflix has confirmed David Harbour will return for the fourth series of sci-fi horror drama Stranger...

AL1-L3’s Number One Fan RT @aka_spacedog : stranger things confirmed as part of the marvel cinematic & "david harbour is stuck in russia" universes 5 hours ago

The Hollywood Reporter Hopper lives! David Harbour's hard-hitting police chief, who was presumed dead at the end of #StrangerThings season… https://t.co/lTS6hjQKDW 5 hours ago

MovieHatch David Harbour is confirmed to be coming back for Stranger Things Season 4. #StrangerThings #DavidHarbour https://t.co/Uc7enGSqYw 21 minutes ago

Spyder D RT @THR : Hopper lives! David Harbour's hard-hitting police chief, who was presumed dead at the end of #StrangerThings season three, is conf… 7 minutes ago